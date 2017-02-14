William L. “Ole Cuz” Johnson, 76

Funeral services for William L. “Ole Cuz” Johnson, 76, of Swainsboro were held Monday, Feb. 13, 2017 at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Swainsboro with Rev. Dr. Robert Blankenship officiating. Interment followed in the Eastbrook Cemetery with Rev. Paul Leigh officiating. He died Friday, Feb. 10, 2017 at his residence.

Mr. William L. “Ole Cuz” Johnson was born March 27, 1940 in Twin City to the late William L. Sr. and Carrie Lou Randall Johnson. He was a proud 1957 graduate of ECI. Johnson was employed by Claussen Baking Co. in Augusta and Derst Baking Co. in Swainsboro for many years before opening several businesses in the local area. Those businesses included C&J Supply, Dixie Supply, Johnson Supply Co., and Johnson Bedding and Mini Storage. He was a member of Swainsboro First Baptist Church and previously Hillcrest Baptist Church, serving both diligently as a deacon, Sunday School director, Sunday School teacher, lay speaker and member of the brotherhood. Johnson was an avid fisherman and football sports fan. He was affectionately known as “Ole Cuz” to his pride and joy, the ECI Bulldogs, and was a member of the ECI Bulldog Club. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Carolyn Hooks.

Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Mary Elizabeth Johnson of Swainsboro; one daughter, Beth Johnson (Glenn) Hendrix of Swainsboro; one son, Chris (Renee) Johnson of Swainsboro; three grandchildren, Haleigh Johnson, Alec Hendrix and Austin Hendrix; two great-grandchildren, Lillian “Lilly” Elizabeth Beneteau and Layla Kate Beneteau; three sisters, Faye (James) Parish of Soperton, Sue (Lamar) Boatright of Dellwood and Debbie Brown of Swainsboro; three brothers, Carlton (Mary) Johnson of Swainsboro, and Ronnie Gene (Judy) Johnson and Calvin (Angel) Johnson, all of Twin City; and nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Pallbearers were Freddie McVey, John D. Scott, Bill Steedley, Wyatt Rich, Tyrone Cochran, Bobby Sasser, Jimmy Flanders and Lamon Gillis. Honorary pallbearers were Lake Luck Civic Club members and the First Baptist Church Steadfast Sunday School class members.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Ave., 7th fl., New York, NY 10001.

Durden-Hudson Funeral Directors was in charge of arrangements.