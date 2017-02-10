Valentines Day Is Near
by Pam Akridge | February 10, 2017 9:29 am
What a better way to start February off with some past Valentine photo’s. Everyday, up until February 14th, I will post photo’s from the past. Hope you enjoy!
This photo is from February 10, 1982. Pictured is Amanda Hooks.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Emanuel County Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.