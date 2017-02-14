Total Wellness Session to be held at EGSC’s Fulford Center

The first session of the 2017 Total Wellness Series will be held Tuesday, February 28, at noon, at the Sudie A. Fulford Community Learning Center at East Georgia State College. Fit as a Fiddle: Mind and Body is the session topic.

Just as physical activity helps to keep our bodies strong, mental activities help to keep our minds sharp and agile. Participants will learn how to challenge themselves to learn new skills which causes the brain to develop new connections between nerve cells that allow these cells to communicate with one another. These connections help the brain store and retrieve information more easily — regardless of age.

The session is FREE and is made possible through a partnership with UGA Extension, Emanuel Medical Center, Emanuel Partnership for Health, East Georgia Healthcare Center, East Georgia State College, and Sweet Tea Grille at the Mill. Lunch, a presentation, and door prizes will be provided. Enrollment is limited to 20, and registration is required. If you have questions or would like to register, please call the Center at 289-2464.