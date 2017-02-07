Todd Gregory Szalkowski, 52

A celebration of life service for Todd Gregory Szalkowski, 52, was held Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 at Valley Ranch Baptist Church in Coppell, Tex. He died January 30, 2017 in Coppell, Tex.

Mr. Todd Gregory Szalkowski was born on September 2, 1964 in Champaign, Ill. to his parents, Jerry and Jackie Szalkowski. He graduated from the University of Georgia with a BBA in accounting in 1986 and married Amy Herrington in the same year. The Szalkowskis moved to Coppell in 1994, where Szalkowski worked for Ernst & Young, LLP. He later left the firm to become a church-planting missionary to multiple countries in South America and Africa. Szalkowski also spent his time supporting the local community through his professional photography business and serving in leadership roles at Valley Ranch Baptist Church. He recently reentered the accounting profession as a managing director of transfer pricing at Duff & Phelps, LLC.

Szalkowski was a loving husband, dedicated father, and servant leader with a passion for seeing the world transformed by the Gospel of Jesus Christ. He launched a new business three years ago, CrossFit Coppell Central, and built a vibrant community of athletes who are enthusiastic about mental and physical health as well as community service.

Survivors include his wife, Amy Herrington Szalkowski, formerly of Swainsboro; daughters, Avery (Jared) Leal and Wesley Szalkowski; parents, Jerry and Jackie Szalkowski; sisters, Rebecca and Michelle Szalkowski; and brothers, Michael, Daniel, and Matthew Szalkowski.

Those wishing to honor his life may donate to Empower One at http://empower-one.org/in-memory-of-todd-szalkowski/.