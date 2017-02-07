Stephen H. “Steve” Temples, 63

Memorial services for Stephen H. “Steve” Temples, 63, of Swainsboro were held Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 in the chapel of Chapman Funeral Home at 2 p.m. with Rev. Phil Wilson officiating. He died Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.

Mr. Stephen H. “Steve” Temples was born January 6, 1954 in Augusta to the late Albert Temples and Joyce Price Temples. He retired from the Emanuel County Jail as a jail officer. He liked playing golf and going to the river. He also loved spending time with family and especially his grandson. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Albert Craig Temples; and sister, Cheryl Player.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Anne Temples of Swainsboro; daughter, Amanda Anne Temples of East Dublin; grandson, Cameron Daniels; brother, Tony (Renee) Temples of Augusta; sister, Susan (Chris) Bowles of Augusta; and several nieces, nephews, and friends.

Chapman Funeral Home of Swainsboro was in charge of arrangements.