Stellese Owens, 86

Funeral services for Stellese Owens, 86, were held Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Victor Hill Pentecostal Holiness Church with Rev. Chris Hicks and Mr. Steve Goins officiating. Interment followed at the Gibson Family Cemetery. She died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston-Salem, N.C.

An Emanuel County, GA native, Mrs. Stellese Owens was born November 27, 1930, the daughter of Charles Van Williams and Mintie Howell Williams. She was a member of Victor Hill Holiness Church and attended faithfully as long as her health permitted. Owens was an independent country music booking agent for more than 30 years. Over the years, she booked Johnny Cash, Dottie West, Jim Reeves, Porter Wagoner, Dale Reeves, Ernest Tub, Roger Miller and Willie Nelson. Owens was preceded in death by her parents, six sisters, and four brothers.

Survivors include her loving husband, James P. “J.P” Owens of the home; three daughters, Diana Houghton of Savannah, Paula Goins of Sandy Ridge, N.C., and Crystal Clark of Stoneville, N.C.; three sons, Gary Hyde of Eau Claire, Wis., Jaye Hyde of Walkertown, N.C., and William Brower of Fairy Stone, Va.; 10 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Ray Funeral Home of Madison, N.C. was in charge of arrangements.