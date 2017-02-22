Simmons accepted to IPLA cohort

Last Updated: February 20, 2017 at 10:00 am

East Georgia State College Assistant Professor of English and Reading, Amelia Simmons, was recently accepted as part of the 2017 cohort for the Institute for Pedagogy in the Liberal Arts, hosted on the campus of Oxford College of Emory University from May 9 – 12, 2017.

The Institute for Pedagogy in the Liberal Arts, now celebrating its 11th anniversary, will explore the full meaning of the undergraduate experience in the liberal arts. Sessions will cover topics such as innovation in the second year, leadership development, innovative course design, team-based learning, project-based learning and more. Simmons will join scholars from Oxford College, Colgate University, University of Richmond, Georgia College and State University, University of Vermont and more in leading sessions.

“I am overjoyed to be representing East Georgia State College and the Humanities Division,” said Simmons.

