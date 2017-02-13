Shooting on I-16 in Emanuel County

Scene of the incident

According to Emanuel County Sheriff J. Tyson Stephens, on Monday, February

13th, 2017 at approximately 3:45pm, deputies from the Treutlen County

Sheriff’s Office intercepted a bobtailed tractor trailer truck previously

reported stolen in neighboring Laurens County on Interstate 16 traveling

eastbound.



Treutlen deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle and

the driver refused to stop. The pursuit led into Emanuel County, where

additional units joined in to assist. Stop sticks were deployed and the

truck eventually came to a stop near mile marker 92.



After stopping, the driver of the truck produced a handgun. Shots were fired

that resulted in the suspect being struck. He was airlifted to Savannah for

treatment. No officers were injured during the pursuit.



Emanuel County Chief Deputy Rocky Davis stated that per their agency’s

policy the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is requested to investigate

officer involved shootings that occur within their jurisdiction and agents

are on scene at this time.



The entire incident remains under investigation by the GBI, Emanuel County

Sheriff’s Office and the Treutlen County Sheriff’s Office.



ECSO will provide updates as they become available.

