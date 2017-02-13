Shooting on I-16 in Emanuel County
by Halei Lamb | February 13, 2017 7:06 pm
According to Emanuel County Sheriff J. Tyson Stephens, on Monday, February
13th, 2017 at approximately 3:45pm, deputies from the Treutlen County
Sheriff’s Office intercepted a bobtailed tractor trailer truck previously
reported stolen in neighboring Laurens County on Interstate 16 traveling
eastbound.
Treutlen deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle and
the driver refused to stop. The pursuit led into Emanuel County, where
additional units joined in to assist. Stop sticks were deployed and the
truck eventually came to a stop near mile marker 92.
After stopping, the driver of the truck produced a handgun. Shots were fired
that resulted in the suspect being struck. He was airlifted to Savannah for
treatment. No officers were injured during the pursuit.
Emanuel County Chief Deputy Rocky Davis stated that per their agency’s
policy the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is requested to investigate
officer involved shootings that occur within their jurisdiction and agents
are on scene at this time.
The entire incident remains under investigation by the GBI, Emanuel County
Sheriff’s Office and the Treutlen County Sheriff’s Office.
ECSO will provide updates as they become available.
