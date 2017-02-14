Sheriff’s Reports: February 8, 2017

Deputies with the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) reported…

January 26

Complainant met with the reporting deputy and explained that he performed a service for the offender’s business. Complainant stated that the offender provided a check for his work, but when the complainant attempted to cash it, the bank rendered the check bad.

January 30

Deputy responded to dispatch at Highway 1 South at Harrell Cemetery Road in reference to a transfer truck being flipped on its side.

January 31

Deputy responded in reference to a complainant not being able to make contact with the victim, who is a diabetic. EMS responded, and an EMT and the deputy gained access inside the residence. They found the victim in his wheelchair with very low blood sugar.

Deputies were dispatched in reference to damage to property. Complainant spoke with the deputies and informed them that he had allowed the offender to use his vehicle in the recent past, and when he went to retrieve the vehicle, he found moderate damage that was not present when the offender borrowed it. Complainant stated that the offender would not explain how or when the damage had occurred. Complainant was advised of civil process.

Deputies responded to a domestic dispute. Victims spoke with the deputies and explained what happened, stating that the offender struck one of the victims and threatened her. Victims stated that when the offender walked out of the residence, they locked him out and called 911, at which point he entered the woods to hide. Victims were advised of eviction, TPO and warrant processes. Reporting deputy began patrolling the area to attempt to locate the offender. Offender was found in a wooded area. When questioned about the victims’ statements, he stated that they were lies. The exchange between the deputy and the offender led to his arrest, and he was transported to the Emanuel County Jail (ECJ), where he was cited.

February 1

Deputies were dispatched to 269 Blackberry Road and spoke with the victim, who stated she was traveling on the roadway when she struck a dog.

Deputies were dispatched to a domestic.

Victim received a threatening phone call after firing an employee for drinking on the job. Victim stated he did not want to press charges but just be left alone.

Complainant stated that the offender took a dog from her residence and refused to return it. Deputy spoke with the offender, who stated that the dog was given to her by the complainant’s brother.

Complainant stated that the suspect and his victim had gotten into an altercation. Complainant stated he fired a gun in the air to break up the argument and that the suspect and victim left the scene. Complainant stated that the victim went willingly and that he told the offender not to return to his property.

February 2

Victim stated the suspect hit her several times. Victim stated she went into her residence, locked the bathroom door, and the suspect made threats to her and attempted to gain entry into the bathroom.

Complainant stated that one of his vehicles had been broken into, damaged, and stolen from.

February 4

Deputy responded to a domestic dispute.

Deputy responded to an alarm call.

Deputy met with the victim at a local business, who stated that his vehicle had been damaged and stolen from.

Deputies were dispatched in reference to a subject inside the residence with a gun to the victim’s head. On arrival, officers spoke with the victim, complainant and witness, who all recounted the same story. Offender was unable to be located. Victims were advised of the warrant process.

Deputy responded in reference to a vehicle being broken into. Upon arrival, deputy spoke with the victims, who provided information about items stolen from the vehicle.

Deputy was dispatched in reference to a nuisance animal.

911 received a noise complaint from a concert at the fairgrounds.

A second noise complaint about the concert was received.

911 received a call in reference to gunshots. No contact was made with any offenders.

Deputies were dispatched in reference to a physical altercation. Offenders were detained by Swainsboro Police Department. Victims were transported to the Emanuel Medical Center.

Victim stated she was traveling down Kathleen Road when she witnessed a fight in progress. Victim exited the car to tell the offenders to stop fighting, at which point one of the offenders threatened her. Victim stated her child was with her at the time and witnessed the altercation.

February 5

Deputy responded to a burglary that had previously occurred. Victim provided information about the stolen items, and she was referred to the magistrate court.

Deputy responded in reference to a dog complaint.

Victim stated that his tire had been cut.

Deputies responded to another dog complaint.

Deputy responded in reference to a donkey in the roadway. Upon arrival, deputy had negative contact with said donkey in or nearby the roadway.

Deputies received an alarm call. Homeowner advised the alarm was set off by accident.

Deputies were dispatched in reference to the complainant’s dog being shot by the offender. Dog was still alive but in severe pain. Complainant was advised to contact a vet and speak with the magistrate court.

Deputies were dispatched in reference to an unwanted person.

Deputies were dispatched in reference to an altercation that had previously occurred. Complainant stated that the offender threw hedge clippers at her car, damaging the vehicle. Witness stated that after the clippers hit the vehicle, he heard gunshots. Reporting deputy determined that due to the location of the incident, Candler County Sheriff’s Office would have jurisdiction. Reporting deputy turned the case over to the appropriate contact.

Deputies assisted Swainsboro PD with a call in reference to shots fired in the area of Lucky Street. The area was searched with negative contact with regards to possible victims.