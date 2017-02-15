Sheriff’s Reports: February 15, 2017

Deputies with the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) reported…

January 27

Victim stated she was backing into a parking space when the offender struck her vehicle.

February 1

Complainant filed a report in reference to a missing license plate from his business.

February 6

Deputies responded in reference to a disturbance. Victim stated that the offender threatened her. Offender and victim agreed to go their separate ways and not to have further contact.

Offender was arrested without incident for two outstanding warrants.

Complainants reported stolen items from their residence. Complainants provided a list of the stolen items.

Victim stated he was traveling on U.S. 1 at Veal Street when he struck a deer.

Deputies were dispatched in reference to a welfare check. Deputies surveyed the residence and advised that all appeared to be normal.

February 7

Complainant stated that a vehicle had struck the candle lever used for trains, knocking off two lights.

Complainant phoned 911 in reference to a hurt animal that needed to be euthanized. Sheriff’s Office spoke to the complainant, stating that animal control would be in charge of the animal’s welfare. Animal control responded and provided the dog medical attention.

Complainant stated he believed someone had entered an abandoned residence behind his residence.

Complainant stated she was traveling on Kemp Road when she struck a dog.

Complainant stated that she and the offender had gotten into an argument and would not allow her to leave by withholding her keys. According to the complainant, the offender handed over the keys upon deputies’ arrival.

February 10

Victim visited the ECSO and filed a report in reference to an animal collision.

Complainant woke to her dog barking, armed herself, and went to investigate the noise. Complainant stated an unknown individual was in her residence, at which point she told him she would shoot him, causing him to flee the scene.

Deputies were dispatched to the ER in reference to an altercation that had previously occurred. Victim stated the offender struck him with a liquor bottle, necessitating staples to his head.

February 11

Deputies responded to a domestic in progress. Deputies arrived and secured the offender, placed him under arrest, and transported him to the Emanuel County Jail (ECJ).

Deputy was dispatched in reference to a theft. Complainant provided a list of stolen items and their values. No footprints, tracks or marks could be found. Investigator was notified of the case.

Deputy met with the complainant in reference to an offender having the victim’s vehicle and refusing to return it. Complainant was referred to the magistrate court.

Deputy was dispatched in reference to an automobile theft.

Deputies assisted the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) with a traffic stop in which a passenger of the vehicle had fled the scene. Deputies, troopers and DNR searched the area but were unable to locate the subject.

Deputy was dispatched in reference to a stolen firearm. Victim provided a description of said firearm and when it could have been stolen.

Deputy was dispatched in reference to a theft. Victim provided a list of stolen items and their values.

Complainant contacted the ECJ in reference to filing a report of an offender shooting a dog. Deputy made contact with the complainant via phone call, and complainant relayed information about the shooting to the deputy.

February 12

Deputy was dispatched in reference to an altercation that had previously occurred. Victim advised that offenders jumped on her and struck her physically. Victim stated offenders had been stealing her property as well. Deputy advised victim of warrant process.

Deputies were dispatched in reference to a trespasser. Complainant was referred to the magistrate court and advised of TPO procedures.

Deputies assisted Swainsboro Police Department (SPD) with a license check. Offender was found to be operating the vehicle without a valid license, leading to his arrest and transportation to the ECJ, where he was cited.

Deputy performed a traffic stop on a high-speeding vehicle. Upon making contact, deputy immediately detected an odor of green marijuana emitting from the passenger compartment of the vehicle. When asked, driver admitted to having marijuana on him. Offender was asked to exit the vehicle. Search of the offender and vehicle yielded marijuana cigars and a small bag of marijuana. Offender was arrested and transported to the ECJ.

Deputy assisted the regional Drug Task Force (DTF) with the seizure of a large quantity of a substance believed to be methamphetamine and a large sum of cash.

February 13

Victim stated he was traveling on Highway 297 when he struck a deer.

Deputies were dispatched in reference to a stolen vehicle report. Deputies made contact with the victim, who provided information about the offender and the situation at hand.

Victim stated she was traveling on Griffin Ferry Road when she struck a deer.