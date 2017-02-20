Seven high schools to compete in Science Olympiad

Last Updated: February 20, 2017 at 8:28 am

East Georgia State College will host their annual Science Olympiad for Division C (grades 9 – 12) on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017 beginning at 8 a.m. Eleven teams from seven area high schools will compete in various events held around EGSC’s Swainsboro campus, with everything from astronomy to helicopters, wind power to hovercraft, and more.

Teams represented include Swainsboro High School, Richmond Hill High School, H.V. Jenkins High School, Southeast Bulloch High School, Metter High School, Valwood High School and Woodville Tompkins Technical and Career High School. Students will compete throughout the day in activities involving chemistry, biology, physics, engineering, astronomy, mathematics, geology and experimental design. An awards ceremony will be held in the Luck F. Gambrell Center Auditorium at the conclusion of the day. The top three teams will go on to compete in the Georgia State Science Olympiad, which will be held at Emory University on Saturday, March 25.

The Science Olympiad is an international non-profit organization dedicated to improving the quality of science education. The four divisions are Division A1 (grades K-3), Division A2 (grades 3-6), Division B (grades 6-9) and Division C (grades 9-12). The Science Olympiad tournaments are rigorous academic interscholastic competitions designed to elevate students’ mathematical and scientific abilities. Students first compete in region tournaments, with top teams going on to state competitions, followed by national competition. Students and teams receive recognition for the achievements in the form of certificates, ribbons, medals and trophies.