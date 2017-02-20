SES Black History Program to be held Wednesday
by Halei Lamb | February 20, 2017 11:47 am
The community is invited to join the students, faculty and staff of Swainsboro Elementary School for its annual black history program, which will be held February 22 at 9 a.m. The theme of this year’s program is “Remember, Educate, and Celebrate.” Leroy Jordan, men’s basketball coach at East Georgia State College, will be the guest speaker.
