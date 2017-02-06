Robert Getzen Dekle Sr., 77

Funeral services for Robert Getzen Dekle Sr., 77, of Twin City will be held Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017 at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Twin City with Rev. Max Rodgers officiating. Burial will take place in Antioch Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Wood Funeral Home in Metter on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017 from 6 – 8 p.m. He died Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Savannah.

Mr. Robert Getzen Dekle Sr. was an Army veteran. He was a member of Emanuel County Institute’s Class of 1957, and he retired from the Emanuel County Board of Education. Dekle was preceded in death by his wife, Harriett Smith Dekle, and his parents, Willie and Clara Morgan Dekle.

Survivors include his sons, Robert (Susan) Dekle Jr. of Metter and Hugh Allen (Dawn) Dekle of Ellabell; fiancé, Laurie R. Sacks of Alpharetta; grandchildren, Robby (Mary) Dekle, John Dekle and fiancé, Brooke Peebles, and Emilee Dekle; and great-grandchildren, Jaimie Dekle, Caleb Dekle, Allan Dekle, and Aaron Shepard.

Pallbearers are Theron Anderson, Marty Anderson, Ben Bonnett, Roger Bonnett, Tommy Ware, and Jeff Deal. Honorary pallbearers are his Sunday School class.

Wood Funeral Home of Metter is in charge of arrangements.