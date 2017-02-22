Riddle of the day
by Pam Akridge | February 22, 2017 10:56 am
I love to dance and twist and prance, I shake my tail, as away I sail, wingless I fly into the sky. What am I?
by Pam Akridge | February 22, 2017 10:56 am
I love to dance and twist and prance, I shake my tail, as away I sail, wingless I fly into the sky. What am I?
© Copyright 2017 | Emanuel County Live
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Emanuel County Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.