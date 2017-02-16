Riddle of the day
by Pam Akridge | February 16, 2017 9:16 am
You walk into a room with a match, a karosene lamp, a candle, and a fireplace. Which do you light first?
comments » 1
Comment by Leigh Dominy
February 16, 2017 at 10:36 am
Match
