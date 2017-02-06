Riddle of The Day Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) by Pam Akridge | February 6, 2017 10:52 am What has a head, a tail, is brown, and has no legs?
comments » 1
Comment by Dianne Schoen
February 6, 2017 at 1:36 pm
A Penny
