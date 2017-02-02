Riddle of the day
by Pam Akridge | February 2, 2017 9:41 am
Look at me. I can bring a smile to your face, a tear to your eye, or even a thought to your mind. But, I can’t be seen. What am I?
Look at me. I can bring a smile to your face, a tear to your eye, or even a thought to your mind. But, I can’t be seen. What am I?
