Pine Tree Festival events in 1964

Last Updated: February 21, 2017 at 3:28 pm

While preparations are under way for the 72nd annual Pine Tree Festival and Timber Expo to be help on Saturday May 6, 2017. Take in a few of these photos from 1964, 19th annual Pine Tree Festival.

Other activities included, girl’s relay, boy’s relay, three legged race, pie-eating contest, sack race, nail driving, 50- yard backward run, rope pull, log rolling, jump rope race leap frog race and a wheelbarrow race. The annual parade consisted of six bands and 16 floats. The special entertainment was provided by Jimmy Martin and his Sunny Mountain Boy’s, George Morgan, Shirley Ray and Cousin Jody. The Grand Ole Opry stars were featured at two special free shows on the courthouse square during that Friday.