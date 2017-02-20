New “Emanuel’s Children” installment posted

When his job evaporated in the Depression, Denver Stroud moved his family from Detroit to Miami, where he found work first as a housepainter and then as a truck driver for Standard Oil. In 1931 he agreed to take in Alice and Maude, who won employment at a beauty salon and enjoyed their new-found life in the city. Their jobs allowed them to stay on after Denver suffered a cerebral hemorrhage in June 1933, just shy of his 34th birthday.

Swainsboro native Ron Seckinger is publishing true stories about his grandmother’s generation at http://ronseckinger.com. “Emanuel’s Children: Stories of a Southern Family” follows the lives of eight siblings born in Emanuel County between 1888 and 1913. The eight were Jessie Stroud Fields, Jewel Stroud Hooks, Emmit Stroud, Denver Stroud, Marjorie Stroud Scott, Kermit Stroud, Alice Stroud Mitchell, and Maude Stroud Moreno. The combined stories also constitute a history of Swainsboro and Emanuel County during the first half of the 20th century.