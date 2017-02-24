Neal “Cooter” Brown, 78

Last Updated: February 24, 2017 at 8:48 am

Funeral services for Neal “Cooter” Brown, 78, of Soperton were held Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017 at Norristown Baptist Church at 2 p.m. with Dr. Hal Wilson officiating. Interment followed in the Mt. Zion Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. He died Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 at Treutlen Rehab following an extended illness.

Mr. Neal “Cooter” Brown was born July 6, 1938 in Soperton to the late Jewel Brown and Mosie Williams Brown. He worked with the Georgia D.O.T. for 30 years, where he was an engineer. He was a member of Harmony Masonic Lodge No. 405, Alee Shrine, and Woodman of the World. Brown enjoyed traveling with his family, fishing, and hunting. He attended Norristown Baptist Church, and he was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Jack Brown and Sonny Brown.

Survivors include his wife, Nina Daniels Brown of Soperton; son, Chad (Joann) Brown of Soperton; daughter, Dr. Windy Hawkins of Douglasville; brother, Lynwood B. Brown of San Antonio, Tex.; sister, Wylene Neil of Lithia Springs; grandchildren, Danielle Gawthrope, Tessa Brown, Neal Brown, Benjamin Hawkins, and Alixandra Hawkins; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and friends.

Pallbearers were Wes Bedgood, Vince Scott, David Bedgood, Jordan Radford, Chris Radford, Keith Radford, and Steven Gentry.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association or Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Chapman Funeral Home of Swainsboro was in charge of arrangements.