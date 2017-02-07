Michael Joe “Mikey” Walker Jr., 21

Last Updated: February 7, 2017 at 4:40 pm

Funeral services for Michael Joe “Mikey” Walker Jr., 21, of Swainsboro were held Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017 at Hillcrest Baptist Church at 5 p.m. with Reverends Josh Black and Keith Claxton officiating. He died Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 from injuries sustained from a motor vehicle accident.

Mr. Michael Joe “Mikey” Walker was born October 30, 1995 in Swainsboro. He graduated in 2015 from ECI, where he played linebacker for the Bulldogs. He was part of the 2012 football state championship team. Walker was employed with Interfor and was a member of the Carpenter Union and the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America. He was also a member of Summertown Baptist Church. Walker loved his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Debbie Walker.

Survivors include his parents, Beth (Andy) Love and Michael (Natasha) Walker Sr.; sisters, Olivia Boatright, Maggie Walker, Lindsey Love, Lorie Love, and Abby Morris; brother, Jarret Morris; maternal grandparents, Donna and George Kirkland, Johnny and Vickie Way Jr., and Martha and Edward Love; paternal grandparent, Joe Walker; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Pallbearers were Mitchell Cowart, Zach Thompson, J-Rod Downer, Zach Folds, Mason Johnson, Corey Pellerin, and Seth Frederick. Honorary pallbearers were members of the ECI Class of 2015.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mikey Walker Scholarship Fund, C/O Durden Bank, 318 South Main St. Swainsboro, GA 30401.

Chapman Funeral Home of Swainsboro was in charge of arrangements.