Major university press to publish Cheek’s book on American Founding

Last Updated: February 7, 2017 at 12:00 pm

Manchester University Press, a major international academic publishing house in the United Kingdom, will publish Dr. Lee Cheek’s forthcoming book on the creation of the American political system. Dr. Cheek, who serves as East Georgia State College’s Dean of the School of Social Sciences and Professor of Political Science, has written extensively on the American Founding and American politics during the last 30 years.

According to the Press, “The Founding of the American Republic aims to provide a fair and thorough reappraisal of the Founding of the American Republic. Oftentimes, the Founders are, when not forgotten, made to fit some ‘ideological box’—liberals or conservatives, villains or saints. This book proves that such views need to be reconsidered, free from past ideologies and interpretations, to recover their teaching and foster a better understanding of contemporary politics.”

Dr. Cheek suggests the main goal of his new book, co-written with two long time scholars of American politics, is to “let the Founders speak for themselves, by looking first at the Declaration of Independence, which reveals their vision of state and federal authority. Next, we examine how the Declaration was incorporated into the Articles of Confederation, in effect the first Constitution, and finally, the Constitution of 1787, the most profound manifestation of the Founders’ view of the nature of American politics and society.”

The Founding of the American Republic takes a broad view of the Founding while resisting an ideologically charged reading of politics and history. This lively, historically-accurate analysis will serve anyone interested in American political history and culture.

Dr. Cheek has written the book with Sean Busick, Associate Professor of History at Athens State University, and Aaron N. Coleman, Associate Professor of History at the University of the Cumberlands. The book will appear in stores in early 2018.