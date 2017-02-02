Machinist Needed

Last Updated: February 1, 2017 at 5:05 pm

Local area Company seeking to hire a machinist. Individual will have some experience in the manufacturing area. Qualified applicant will be in a position to grow with the company. Looking for someone who wants to be part os a busy-growing Company and great working family, Not Just A Job. Qualifications: Good mathematical aptitude; Ability to read and use precision measuring instruments (calipers); Use various hand-held and stationary power tools; Perform milling operations such as drilling, tapping, boring and manuel Lathe work; Ability to learn and be trained in this area as to what this company Manufactures. Please send resume with job experience and references to: Machinist PO Box 938, Swainsboro Ga, 30401