Legal Notices: February 22, 2017

Last Updated: February 24, 2017 at 8:33 am

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF EMANUEL COUNTY

STATE OF GEORGIA

IN RE: ESTATE OF

CHRISTINE F. COLEMAN-McCROSKY,

DECEASED

ESTATE NO. 17E0012

NOTICE

[For Discharge from Office and all Liability]

IN RE: Petition for Discharge of Personal Representative

TO: William Rewel Wilkes Jr., Frankine Virginia Brown Wilson, Melanie Dawn Brown Nimmons, Charles Peter Barfield, Larry Funderburke, Debra Funderburke Caskey, Marvin Oscar Funderburke, Karen Barfield Presley, Angela Barfield Kelly, Simon Frederick Barfield Jr. and (all and singular the heirs of said Decedent,)(the beneficiaries under the will,) and to whom it may concern:

This is to notify you to file objection, if there is any, to the above-referenced Petition, in this Court on or before March 6, 2017.

TO: Wanda Fennell Medeiros, Brian Anthony Barfield, Regina Ann Funderburke Harton, Timothy Fred Barfield, and Lillian Barfield Smith

This is to notify you to file objection, if there is any, to the above-referenced Petition, in this Court on or before the thirteenth (13th) day after January 27, 2017 (the date of the mailing of this Notice to you by certified or registered mail, return receipt requested); provided, however, that if a return receipt for such Notice is actually received by the Court within such 13 days, the deadline for the filing of any objection shall be ten (10) days from the date of receipt shown on such return receipt.

TO: Janice Fennell Ramsey, Glenn Fennell, Casey Hope Woods, Melanie Porcel Dixon, Gerrald Reginald Brown Jr., Miriam Leigh Barfield Milford, Marcus Lyn Barfield, Bessie Barfield Tapley

This is to notify you who are required to be served personally, to file objection, if there is any, to the above-referenced Petition, in this Court on or before the tenth (10th) day after the date you are personally served or sign the return receipt.

BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.

DON E. WILKES

Judge of the Probate Court

P.O.Box 70 / 125 S. Main St.

Swainsboro, Ga. 30401

Address

By: Jeanie Hooks

Clerk of the Probate Court

478-237-7091

|

STATE OF GEORGIA

COUNTY OF EMANUEL

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER

Because of a default under the terms of the Security Deed executed by Craig M. Rayoum to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Taylor, Bean and Whitaker Mortgage Corp., its successors and assigns dated April 30, 2007, and recorded in Deed Book 289, Page 650, Emanuel County Records, said Security Deed having been last sold, assigned, transferred and conveyed to Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC, securing a Note in the original principal amount of $86,122.00, the holder thereof pursuant to said Deed and Note thereby secured has declared the entire amount of said indebtedness due and payable and, pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed, will on the first Tuesday, March 7, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, before the Courthouse door in said County, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, the property described in said Deed, to-wit:

All that tract or parcel of land lying, situate and being in the 1560th G.M.D. Emanuel County, Georgia, containing 5.16 acres as shown on a plat of survey dated July 28, 2001, made by Edwin L. Thompson, Surveyor, and recorded in the Office of the Clerk, Emanuel Superior Court in Plat Book 20, page 7-39, to which reference is made a s a part of this description. Said property is bounded now or formerly, as follows: Northwest by lands of William H. Durden; Northeast by lands of Carl W. Tankersly; Southeast by lands of Ronnie and Karen Hill; and Southwest by lands of Andrew J. Phillips, formerly lands of William H. Durden.

ALSO, a 20-foot access easement for the purpose of ingress and egress from Bob White Road (County Road #287) to the above described property as shown on the above referenced plat of survey.

Said property is subject to a 20-foot access easement to a 20-foot access easement from Bob White Road (#287) as shown on the above referenced plat of survey.

ALSO a 2000 Adrian 28X72 Mobile Home with the serial number of GAHAA00023A.

Said property is known as 71 Bob White Road, Twin City, GA 30471, together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property, if any.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.

The proceeds of said sale will be applied to the payment of said indebtedness and all expenses of said sale as provided in said Deed, and the balance, if any, will be distributed as provided by law.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the secured creditor.

The property is or may be in the possession of Craig M. Rayoum, successor in interest or tenant(s).

Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC as Attorney-in-Fact for Craig M. Rayoum

File no. 16-057694

SHAPIRO PENDERGAST & HASTY, LLP*

Attorneys and Counselors at Law

211 Perimeter Center Parkway, N.E., Suite 300

Atlanta, GA 30346

770-220-2535/KMM

shapiroandhasty.com

*THE LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

2/8, 2/15, 2/22, 3/1, 2016

|

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE

STATE OF GEORGIA

COUNTY OF EMANUEL

WHEREAS, heretofore on June 1, 2012, TESSIE WORTHEN did deliver to GLENN FENNELL and LISA FENNELL, a Deed to Secure Debt conveying the land described in Schedule “A” below; And,

WHEREAS, said Deed to Secure Debt was executed to secure a Note of even date therewith between TESSIE WORTHEN to GLENN FENNELL and LISA FENNELL in the original amount of $50,000.00, including any renewals thereof which was or would be evidenced by a Note or Notes, which is shown by said Deed to Secure Debt recorded in the Office of Clerk, Emanuel County Superior Court, in Deed Book 370, Page 589-593; And,

WHEREAS, said Note was due and payable in monthly installments which are past due and GLENN FENNELL and LISA FENNELL have elected to accelerate payment of said Note; And,

WHEREAS, notice has been given as required by O.C.G.A. 44-14-162 through 44-14-163.4 (MICHIE 1982).

NOW THEREFORE, according to the original terms of said Deed to Secure Debt and the laws in such cases made and provided, the undersigned will expose for sale to the highest and best bidder for cash, the property described in said Deed to Secure Debt from TESSIE WORTHEN to GLENN FENNELL and LISA B. FENNELL, after proper advertisement, on the first Tuesday in March, 2017, to-wit: March, 2017, between the legal hours of sale before the courthouse door in Swainsboro, Emanuel County, Georgia. Said sale will be subject to any outstanding prior Deeds to Secure Debt, Ad Valorem taxes, and the purchaser will be responsible for any Georgia Real Estate Transfer Tax. Proceeds from said sale will be used first, to pay the cost and expense of said sale; second, to pay the balance on the indebtedness mentioned above due by TESSIE WORTHEN, and third, to pay the surplus, if any, to the person or persons legally entitled thereto.

This 13th day of January, 2017.

By William H. McWhorter, Jr.

Attorney for Glenn Fennell & Lisa Fennell

SHEPHERD, GARY & McWHORTER, LLC

Attorneys at Law

P.O. Drawer 99

Swainsboro, Georgia 30401

(478) 237-7551

Exhibit “A”

All that lot or parcel of land lying, situate and being in the City of Swainsboro, 53rd G.M. District of Emanuel County, Georgia, fronting 275 feet on the East side of Herrington Avenue and extending back between parallel lines a distance of 255 feet and bounded as follows: North by Oak Street; East by Rogers Avenue; South by Dawson Street; and West by Herrington Avenue. Said property is designated as Lots 1 through 10 on plat of the Roberson-Lee Subdivision on Monte Sano which is recorded in the Emanuel County Clerk’s Records in Deed Book AV, Page 409.

Emanuel County Tax Map S41-085.

[FC-NOS]

|

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER, EMANUEL COUNTY

Pursuant to the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by Carmenita Latrice Taylor to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Taylor, Bean, & Whitaker Mortgage Corp. dated 5/7/2002 and recorded in Deed Book 181 Page 28 Emanuel County, Georgia records; as last transferred to or acquired by Nationstar Mortgage LLC, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of $ 47,000.00, with interest at the rate specified therein, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the Courthouse door of Emanuel County, Georgia (or such other area as designated by Order of the Superior Court of said county), within the legal hours of sale on March 07, 2017 (being the first Tuesday of said month unless said date falls on a Federal Holiday, in which case being the first Wednesday of said month), the following described property:

TRACT 1: All that lot or parcel of land lying, situate, and being in the City of Swainsboro, 53rd G. M. District of Emanuel County, Georgia, and designated as Lots 1, 2, and 3 of the school property as shown by plat made by Frank J. Ford, Surveyor, on June 15, 1948, which is recorded in the office of Clerk, Emanuel Superior Court, in Deed Book DC, Page 615. Lot 1 fronts on Church Street a distance of Eighteen (18) feet and extends back between parallel lines a distance of one hundred (100) feet. Lots 2 and 3 each front on Church Street a distance of Twenty five (25) feet and extend back between parallel lines a distance of one hundred forty (140) feet. Lots 1, 2, and 3, combined, are bounded now or formerly as follows: North by Church Street; East by lots of Rupert Moore; South by lots of R. B. Darling; and West by lots of W.C. Walden.

TRACT 2: All that lot or parcel of land lying, situate, and being in the City of Swainsboro, 53rd G. M. District of Emanuel County, Georgia, being Eighteen (18) feet in width on the northwest and southeast boundary and Fifty (50) feet in length on the northeast and southwest boundary, and bounded, now or formerly, as follows: North and West by lands of Cliff H. Walton; East by lands of Rupert A. Moore, Jerry Moore, and Terry H. Moore, the line being a continuation of the first 100 feet of the dividing line between the properties, now or formerly owned by Rupert A. Moore, Jerry Moore, Terry H. Moore and that of Cliff H. Walton, from the South side of Church Street and continuing in a Southernly direction to the Southern boundary of the property of Rupert A. Moore, Jerry Moore, Terry H. Moore; and south by lands now or formerly of Mrs. Ouida Moore.

The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).

Said property is commonly known as 307 Church Street, Swainsboro, GA 30401 together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property, if any. To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party (or parties) in possession of the subject property is (are): Carmenita Latrice Taylor or tenant or tenants.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC is the entity or individual designated who shall have full authority to negotiate, amend and modify all terms of the mortgage.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC

8950 Cypress Waters Blvd.

Coppell, TX 75019

1-888-480-2432

Note, however, that such entity or individual is not required by law to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan.

Said property will be sold subject to: (a) any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), (b) unpaid water or sewage bills that constitute a lien against the property whether due and payable or not yet due and payable and which may not be of record, (c) the right of redemption of any taxing authority, (d) any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, and (e) any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.

The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed. Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1, which allows for certain procedures regarding the rescission of judicial and non-judicial sales in the State of Georgia, the Deed Under Power and other foreclosure documents may not be provided until final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan as provided immediately above.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC as agent and Attorney in Fact for Carmenita Latrice Taylor

Aldridge Pite, LLP, 15 Piedmont Center, 3575 Piedmont Road, N.E., Suite 500, Atlanta, Georgia 30305, (404) 994-7637.

1006-667508195A

THIS LAW FIRM MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 1006-667508195A

|

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS

GEORGIA, EMANUEL COUNTY

All creditors of the estate of Evelyn P. Scarboro, decedent, late of Emanuel County, are hereby notified to render in their demands to Jerry N. Cadle, P.C., P.O. Box 68, Swainsboro, GA 30401 according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.

This 2 nd day of February, 2017.

Sherry D. Collins, Executrix of the Estate of Evelyn P. Scarboro, decedent

Jerry N. Cadle, P.C.

P.O. Box 68

Swainsboro, GA 30401

|

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS

GEORGIA, EMANUEL COUNTY

All creditors of the estate of Grover Cleveland Oglesby, decedent, late of Emanuel County, are hereby notified to render in their demands to Jerry N. Cadle, P.C., P.O. Box 68, Swainsboro, GA 30401 according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.

This 2nd day of February, 2017.

Rose Ellen Oglesby, Executrix of the Estate of Grover Cleveland Oglesby, decedent

Jerry N. Cadle, P.C.

P.O. Box 68

Swainsboro, GA 30401

|

NOTICE

Pursuant to city regulations’ regarding the issuance of an alcoholic beverage license, notice is hereby given to the public that an application has been filed by Deidra L. Lanier/Deidra L. Miles DBA El Jalapeno Mexican Restaurant, for a license to sell mixed drink consumption on the premises, located at 210 E. Moring Street, Swainsboro, Georgia 30401.

This application will be considered at a meeting of Mayor and city council to be held on March 6, 2017 at Swainsboro City Hall.

This 15th day of February, 2017.

City of Swainsboro

Al L. Lawson

City Administrator

|

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS

GEORGIA, EMANUEL COUNTY

All creditors of the estate of Robert G. Dekle, decedent, late of Emanuel County, are hereby notified to render in their demands to Jerry N. Cadle, P.C., P.O. Box 68, Swainsboro, GA 30401 according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.

This 9th day of February, 2017.

Robert G. Dekle, Jr. and Hugh Allen Dekle, Executors of the Estate of Robert G. Dekle, decedent

Jerry N. Cadle, P.C.

P.O. Box 68

Swainsboro, GA 30401

|

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS FOR CONSTRUCTION OF

DOWNTOWN STREETSCAPE IMPROVEMENTS

PI 0010718

FOR THE CITY OF SWAINSBORO, GEORGIA

Sealed proposals will be received by the CITY OF SWAINSBORO, GEORGIA at City Hall, P.O. Box 600 or 101 West Main Street, (Shipping Address Only – No Mail Received at Street Address) Swainsboro, Georgia 30401 until 2:00 P.M. local time, TUESDAY, MARCH 28, 2017 at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. No submitted bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days.

The Georgia Department of Transportation Standard Specifications, 2013 Edition and applicable Supplemental Specifications Book, 2016 Edition and Special Provisions apply to this project.

Work to be done: The work to be done consists of furnishing all materials, equipment, and labor for the construction of:

Downtown Streetscape Improvements consisting of removing approximately 3,244 s.y. of existing sidewalk and replacing with approximately 2,119 s.y. concrete and 15,186 l.f. brick edging, 51 s.y. concrete valley gutters, installing 2,443 l.f. of curb and gutter, 716 s.y. stamped overlay crosswalks, decorative street lighting, landscaping, irrigation system, minor drainage improvements and appurtenances. Time allotted for the completion of this work shall be 150 consecutive calendar days.

Proposals shall be submitted on proposal form issued by G. Ben Turnipseed Engineers as specified in the Specifications. Bidders qualifications are as follows:

• Bidders submitting bids over $2,000,000 shall be prequalified with the GDOT.

• Bidders submitting bids $2,000,000 or less shall be prequalified or registered subcontractors with the GDOT.

Each proposal shall be accompanied by a Bid Bond drawn in favor of the CITY OF SWAINSBORO, GEORGIA, in the amount of at least ten percent (10%) of the lump sum bid for the complete work; such Bid Bond representing that the Bidder, if awarded the contract, will promptly enter into a contract and furnish Performance Bond and Payment Bond as provided by law and approved by the Attorney for the CITY OF SWAINSBORO, GEORGIA. Performance Bond is 100% bid. Payment Bond is 110% bid. The Bid Bond shall be forfeited to the CITY OF SWAINSBORO, GEORGIA as liquidated damages if the Bidder fails to execute the contract and provide Performance and Payment Bonds within ten (10) days after being notified that he has been awarded the contract.

All federally financed contracts will contain provisions with regard to minimum wages, employment of labor, methods of construction, disadvantaged business enterprise involvement, and subletting of assigning the contract. The City of Swainsboro in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and 78 Stat. 252, 42 USC 2000d?42 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of the Secretary, part 21, Nondiscrimination in federally assisted programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such Act, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, sex, or national origin in consideration for an award. The DBE for this project is 12 percent. The bidders will be required to certify and document the percentage goal of DBE utilization they propose to achieve.

Proposed DBE participants shall be submitted with bid proposals. For assistance with the DOT DEB participation on highway contracts and in finding suitable companies to participate, please contact the DOT EEO Office at 404-631-1972.

Federally financed contracts in excess of $10,000 will contain provisions for Equal Employment Opportunity Affirmative action and goals for minority and female employment in construction pursuant to 41 CFR 60-4 and Executive Order 11246, as amended. Goals for female employment apply statewide; goals for minority employment will be as noted in the proposal.

Drawings and Specifications are open to public inspection at the City of Swainsboro City Hall, P.O. Box 600 or 101 West Main Street, Swainsboro, Georgia 30401; the office of G. Ben Turnipseed Engineers, Inc. in Augusta and Atlanta, Georgia and the AGC Builders Exchange in Atlanta, Georgia.

Copies of the plans and specifications may be obtained from G. Ben Turnipseed Engineers, Inc., 4210 Columbia Road, Building 3, Augusta, Georgia 30907, 706-863-8800 Fax 706-860-0913 upon receipt of the following amounts:

Specifications……..$125.00

Plans……………$200.00

Reduced Drawings Available (Extra Set)….. $200.00

Upon receipt of all documents in undamaged condition within thirty (30) days after the date of opening of bids, one?half of the deposit will be refunded.

The difference between the deposit and the amount refunded represents the cost of reproduction. No refund will be made for documents received after thirty (30) days or in damaged condition.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive informalities.

CITY OF SWAINSBORO, GEORGIA

By: Charles Schwabe, Mayor