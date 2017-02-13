Lady Bobcat Softball dives in head first

Last Updated: February 13, 2017 at 9:19 am

by SUTTON APPLING, EGSC Assistant Softball Coach

East Georgia State College’s Lady Bobcats Softball team is getting in the swing of things as they dive head-first into their 2017 season. The ladies warmed up the season with a strong travel ball team last weekend. The coaching staff got a little taste of what the season will produce. Team 7 is made up of 13 girls that are full of passion and heart for the game.

“I saw lots of good things this weekend that will be game-changers of us,” said Interim Head Coach Becca Hewitt. “We have a variety of pitching on the mound.”

Pitching was strong and the team had a total of 13 strike-outs, with freshman Lillian Deloach having five with a solid performance n the mound.

“We have young girls, with eleven freshen and two sophomores,” said Coach Hewitt, but she is confident in her team.

While sophomore Myranda Hand started out solid on Saturday with three home runs in two games, and a solid performance on the mound with seven strike-outs and no walks, she is coming for revenge this season, starting with a swing that can’t be stopped.

Although no one else went for the long ball, freshman Taylor Long had a solid performance at the plate, with six solid hits out of seven at-bats. Long started as the shortstop for the Lady Bobcats, although she will act as a utility player. Her bat and glove will have a huge impact on the 2017 season.

Many girls were not far behind Hand and Long, as their hits were contagious. Freshmen Ashlie Wuertley and Libbi Lance had two doubles back-to-back. Freshman TaNiya Moye started big with her first at-bat of the day, sending the right-fielder to the fence and later sending her all the way around the bases to account for the sweep over game on in Macon.

“As these sweeps are behind us, I would like to voice how excited I am for Team 7 to take the field and shock the nation, as I believe we will do,” said Coach Hewitt.