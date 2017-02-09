Keyton named Miss EGSC 2017

Last Updated: February 9, 2017 at 9:21 am

On Saturday, February 4, 2017, six young women competed for the title of Miss East Georgia State College 2017. They competed in the categories of Lifestyle and Fitness in Swimsuit, On Stage Questions, Talent and Evening Gown, with preliminary interview competition happening earlier that day. The theme of this year’s scholarship pageant was “Once Upon a Time,” and the fairy tale theme carried throughout the competition.

This year’s Miss EGSC is Miley Keyton, 18, of Swainsboro. She is the daughter of Lyn and Pam Keyton. Her platform is Turning Disabilities into Possibilities, and, for her talent, she performed a tap routine. She is a freshman nursing major at EGSC and plans to attain her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree, then go on to work in the NICU with newborns or be a travel nurse. In addition to being named Miss EGSC, Keyton also tied for the Evening Gown competition winner and was awarded the Rachel Jane Frederick Interview Award.

First Runner Up was Alexis Brooke McBroom, 18, of Swainsboro. She is the daughter of Tonya Morel and Dwayne McBroom. Her platform is Autism Awareness and, for her talent, she performed a dramatic monologue. McBroom tied for the Evening Gown competition winner and was named the Talent competition winner.

Second Runner Up was Madison Payne, 18, of Canton. She is the daughter of Wendy and Jay Simpson and Van and Brandi Payne. Her platform is Helping Underprivileged Children and, for her talent, she played acoustic guitar. Payne was also the People’s Choice award winner, collecting the most money during the first part of the competition.

Other winners included MyKera Brown, 18, of Augusta, who was named Miss Congeniality. She is the daughter of Mia Brown and Kendrick Davis. Her platform is The Three E’s of Life: Educate, Elevate and Empower.

Congratulations to all of this year’s amazing young women!