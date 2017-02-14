Kathleen Crouch Akins, 82

Private services for Kathleen Crouch Akins, 82, of Twin City will be held at the Arlington Memorial Park in Atlanta. She died on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 at her residence.

Mrs. Kathleen Crouch Akins was born in Albuquerque, N.M. to the late Roy Bryan and Kathleen Nolen Crouch. A homemaker, Akins loved her three dogs, Buddy, Jake, and Duffy, and her two horses, Macy and Dandy. She also loved spending time at home. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Fredrick Akins; brother, John Samuel Crouch; and stepdaughter, Linda Haas.

Survivors include her special friend and caretaker, Lynda (Craig) Rayoum of Kite; step-son-in-law, Fredrick William “Rick” Haas III of Atlanta; and extended family, Megan Rayoum, Holley Rayoum and Kady Rayoum.

Durden-Hudson Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.