Joyce Collins Johnston Hargraves, 87

Graveside services and interment for Joyce Collins Johnston Hargraves, 87, of Eastman will be held near her parents’ gravesite at Primitive Grove Baptist Church in Metter on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017 at 3:30 p.m. She died February 3, 2017 after a short illness.

Mrs. Joyce Collins Johnston Hargraves was a faith-filled, Southern lady. The daughter of Herschel and Veta Collins of Metter, she grew up on a farm with her brother, Robert. She attended Georgia State College for Women (now Georgia College & Stat University) in Milledgeville, and she worked and cared for her husband and family tirelessly. Hargraves was a member of First United Methodist Church of Eastman for many years, spending time with the grief committee and decorating the church with her wreath creations for Christmas. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, wife, sister and friend who brightened the lives of kin and friends in equal measure. Hargraves was a talented and creative artist, a businesswoman, and a generous wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She will be missed by all who enjoyed being around her for her facile mind, her wit, and for her artistic and culinary talents. Her exquisite caramel cakes will be especially missed ber her son-in-law. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Grady Kimball Johnston, in 1975.

Survivors include her husband, Ralph Hargraves; daughter, Joy Johnston (David) Roberts; brother, Robert (Gwen) Collins; granddaughter, Jacqueline Roberts (Matt) Popp; stepdaughter, Teresa Edenfield; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Flowers are welcomed, or donations may be made to First United Methodist Church of Eastman, 5212 Anson Avenue, Eastman, Ga. 31023.

Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel of Metter, is in charge of arrangements.