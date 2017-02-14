Janie Ruth Roberts Roberson, 80



Funeral services for Janie Ruth Roberts Roberson, 80, were held Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 at 1 p.m. at St. James Missionary Baptist Church in Swainsboro with Pastor Melvin Adams officiating and Rev. Bennie Brinson presiding. Interment was held at Swainsboro City Cemetery, and repast was held inside the fellowship hall of St. James Missionary Baptist Church. She died January 22, 2017 at Jamaica Hospital after a brief illness.

Ms. Janie Ruth Roberts Roberson was born July 5, 1936 in Swainsboro, the daughter of the late Ruth B. Roberts and the late Lewis Dixon of Swainsboro. She attended and graduated from Swainsboro High and Industrial School. Later, Roberson received her Bachelor of Theology degree from Community Bible Institute in Brooklyn, N.Y.

She was a member of Greater St. Baptist Church, which she joined at an early age and came to faith in Jesus Christ. She later moved to New York and united with Saint Mary Church of Christ in Brooklyn. She served that church faithfully under the pastorate of the late Bishop James W. Gardner and continued serving faithfully under the pastorate of Bishop James R. Chambers. Roberson served on the angelic choir, various auxiliaries, and lastly, the usher board until her health began to fail. She was supportive of all the ministries at Greater Saint Mary.

Roberson was employed by the Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) as a tower operator for 28 years until her retirement. She was also employed with the Veterans Administration Nursing Center in Brooklyn. Roberson lived a full and productive life, enjoying her children, friends, extended family and church family. She was preceded in death by her sister, Hattie Roberts Whitfield, and nephew, Aldene Roberts.

Survivors include two daughters, Arnetia Roberson of Queens, N.Y. and Carolyn Daniels of Swainsboro; one son, Cornelius Roberson of Jersey City, N.Y.; one brother, Charlie Thomas of Swainsboro; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; four nieces; one daughter-in-law; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Pallbearers were Alfred Phillips Jr., Calvin Brown, Carl Daniels, Tony Lloyd, Sammy Daniels and Timmy Sanders.

Mosley’s Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.