James Billy Harrell, 82

Funeral services for James Billy Harrell, 82, of Swainsboro will be held Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Calvary United Methodist Church with Rev. Nick Hazelton officiating, assisted by Rev. Hugh Baxter. Interment will follow in the Swainsboro City Cemetery. The body will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the service. He died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 at Pruitt Health and Rehabilitation after an extended illness.

Mr. James Billy Harrell was born September 22, 1934 in Swainsboro to the late J.E. “Tom” and Ollie Beasley Harrel. a 1952 graduate of Swainsboro High School, where he was active in football, baseball and track. He was a member of the 1951 SHS baseball state championship team. In 1954, he enlisted in the Air Force and received basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Tex., then transferred to Keesler Air Force Base, in Biloxi, Miss. for his aircraft controlling warning training. After leaving Keesler Air Force Base, Harrell was stationed in Osan, Korea and later discharged from Elgin Air Force Base in Fort Walton Beach, Fla.

After returning home from serving his county, Harrell was an insurance agent with United Insurance Co. In 1966, he, in partnership, opened Emanuel Parts Company in Swainsboro. He managed and operated the store for 31 years until health issues forced his retirement in 1997. Harrell joined the Swainsboro Jaycees in 1962, serving as president from 1969-1970. He was named outstanding Young Man of America in 1970.

Harrell was a charter member of Calvary United Methodist Church, where he served faithfully through the years as choir member, member and president of the United Methodist Men, and chairman of the administrative board.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Wendell Harrell and Charles Harrell.

Survivors include his wife of 23 years, Mary Nell Y. Harrell of Swainsboro; one daughter, Sharon H. (Darrell) Wilson of Kite; one son, James Billy “Jim” (Tammy) Harrell Jr. of Twin City; three grandchildren, Lindsey W. (Chase) Howell of Kite and Russ Harrell and Zoie Harrell of Twin City; one great-grandchild, Wilson Case Howell of Kite; one brother, Wayne (Glada) Harrell of King, N.C.; and nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Pallbearers are Jerry Fagler, Dennis Rich, Vaughn Riner, Charles Flanders, Gene Kea, Randall Kersey, Billy Holder, and Billy McNeely. Honorary pallbearers will be the Calvary United Methodist Men.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made by mail to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson Research, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.

Durden-Hudson Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.