Jail List: February 8, 2017

Last Updated: February 14, 2017 at 4:08 pm

Tia Shenell Freeman, 32, 410 Broad St. Ext., Claxton; entered 1/30/17; DUI/alch, Failure to Maintain Lane, ACCIDENT INVOLVED; released 1/30/17; ECSO

Sherry Denise Brooks, 43, 211 N. College St., Adrian; entered 1/30/17; Hold for Out of County Billing; released 1/30/17; WALK-IN

Stephanie Ann Logan, 43, 544 W. Moring St.; entered 1/30/17; Parole viol/list orig charge, Forgery per GCIC; SPD

Michael Holden, 52, 544 W. Moring St.; entered 1/30/17; Probation/Superior Court, Hold for Laurens County; SPD

Angie Dickerson, 35, 325 Green St.; entered 1/30/17; Probation; ECSO

Robert Lamar Pace Jr., 57, 24 Williams Rd., Kite; entered 1/31/17; Disorderly conduct; released 2/1/17; ECSO

Steven Randall Voyles, 44, 899 Hwy. 46 E., Metter; entered 1/31/17; COURT-Brought from Another Agency/Facility; released 2/1/17; ECSO/COURT

Adam Clay Caraway, 75, 570 Wadle Coleman Lake Rd.; entered 1/31/17; COURT-Brought from Another Agency/Facility; released 2/1/17; ECSO/COURT

Niko De’Marious Gates, 19, 206 Fowler St.; entered 1/31/17; COURT-Brought from Another Agency/Facility; released 2/1/17; ECSO/COURT

Joanne Rochelle Bell, 49, 1094 Wes Lawson Rd., Adrian; entered 1/31/17; Theft/shoplifting, Dep acct fraud/bad checks over $499; released 1/31/17; SPD

Jamie Ann Clarke, 1965 Hwy. 56; entered 1/31/17; VGCSA Possesion of Drug Related Object; released 1/31/17; SPD

Jeffrey Alan Fennell, 38, 558 Barbara Ave.; entered 1/31/17; Probation/Superior Court; ECSO

Phyllis Moody Wells, 60, 605 Summit Ave.; entered 1/31/17; Cruelty to children 3rd degree, Cruelty to children 3rd degree, Cruelty to children 3rd degree, Cruelty to children 3rd degree, Battery family violence; released 2/1/17; SPD

Corenthius Damilkeith Wilcher, 30, 332 Advance St.; entered 2/1/17; Battery, Terror threats and acts, Stalking, Theft/taking, Obstr/ofc, Obstr/ofc, VGCSA trafficking Crack Cocaine, Crim trespass, Probation/Swainsboro PD/Middle Ga Probation; ECSO/WALK-IN

Donald Michael Watkins, 21, 5350 Bridal Point Prkwy., Snellville; entered 2/1/17; Speeding 15-29 MPH over, VGCSA possession Marijuana w/ intent to distribute, VGCSA Possession of Drug Related Object, Possession of Prescription Drugs Outside Original Container, Vgcsa/vio ga control subst act; released 2/4/17; OPPD

Christain Dandre Wilder, 20, 2806 Tree Hills Pkwy., Decatur; entered 2/1/17; VGCSA possession Marijuana w/ intent to distribute, VGCSA Possession of Drug Related Object, Possession of Prescription Drugs Outside Original Container, Vgcsa/vio ga control subst act; OPPD

Brenton Lamont Wilburn, 19, 5766 Strathmore Manor Cir., Lithonia; entered 2/1/17; VGCSA possession Marijuana w/ intent to distribute, VGCSA Possession of Drug Related Object, Possession of Prescription Drugs Outside Original Container, Vgcsa/vio ga control subst act; OPPD

Jerome Rainey, 27, 426 N. Coleman; entered 2/1/17; Battery/simp battery-family violence, Battery/simp battery-family violence, Cruelty to children/-f (1st deg)-m(2nd deg), Battery/simp battery-family violence; SPD

Shelley Renee Flakes, 35, 819 Robin Hood Trl., Apt. 21, Statesboro; entered 2/1/17; Probation/Garfield PD/Middle Ga Probation; released 2/3/17; GPD

Genaro Berrera Chavez, 22, 344 Garden Acres Way, Pooler; entered 2/2/17; Driving While Unlicensed/Expired, Speeding 15-29 MPH over; released 2/2/17; OPPD

Tyler David Bedgood, 20, 36 Lewis Rd.; entered 2/2/17; Disorderly conduct, Probation/Superior Court, Probation/Swainsboro PD/Middle Ga Probation; ECSO

Javec Antione King IV, 24, 513 Howard St.; entered 2/2/17; Disorderly conduct; released 2/2/17; SPD

Kirstin Elizabeth Israel, 36, 3764 Avon Rd., Macon; entered 2/3/17; Driving lic susp/rev, Expired tag, Speeding 15-29 MPH over; released 2/3/17; OPPD

Frank Charles Shedrick, 42, 223 E. Pine, Apt. C3; entered 2/3/17; Seat belt violation, Dui/drugs, VGCSA possession Marijuana w/ intent to distribute; released 2/6/17; GSP

George Matthew Israel, 36, 3764 Avon Rd., Macon; entered 2/3/17; Vgcsa/vio ga control subst act; released 2/3/17; OPPD

Michell Aquilla Tyner, 60, 136 Injunction Rd., Apt. 6; entered 2/3/17; Hold for Out of County Billing; released 2/6/17; SPD

Christopher Shanuta Sanders, 36; entered 2/3/17; Open Container, Driving lic susp/rev, No Insurance, Seat belt violation; released 2/4/17; GSP/SPD

Anthony Dewayne Smith, 42; entered 2/3/17; Dui/alch, Bench Warrant/State Court; released 2/6/17; GSP/SPD

Kennon Daniel Elliott, 40, 768 Hwy. 221 N., Adrian; entered 2/4/17; Driving While Unlicensed/Expired, Seat belt violation, Child Support/Superior Court Contempt Order; released 2/6/17; GSP/SPD

John Henry Francis, 45, 36 Pendleton Springs Rd., Oak Park; entered 2/4/17; VGCSA Marijuana/poss less than oz, Driving lic susp/rev, Driving within a gore or median, moped operations need license; released 2/5/17; OPPD

Cassandra Joyce Brantley, 47, 511 Pike Johnson Rd., Garfield; entered 2/5/17; Driving lic susp/rev; releaed 2/5/17; SPD

John Lanford Rainwater Sr.; 41, 118 5th Ave., Twin City; entered 2/5/17; Probation/Swainsboro PD/Middle Ga Probation; released 2/6/17; WALK-IN