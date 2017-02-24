Jail Activity: February 22, 2017

Last Updated: February 24, 2017 at 8:36 am

Erica Lynn Wells, 33, 116 S. Racetrack St.; entered 2/13/17; Probation/State Court/Middle Ga Probation; released 2/13/17; ECSO

Michael Paul Thompson, 39, 14 Sandylakes Rd., Twin City; entered 2/13/17; Suspended Registration, Driving lic susp/rev, No Insurance, Probation/Superior Court; Probation/Superior Court

David Kreiss, 41, 131 Old Metter Rd., Twin City; entered 2/13/17; Hold for Johnson County; released 2/14/17; ECSO

Jeffrey Durden Brinson II, 55, 72 Hudson Rd., Apt. 2, Central St., Lyons; entered 2/13/17; Disorderly conduct, Public drunk; released 2/15/17; SPD

Casey Alton Henry, 39, 879 Prosperity Dr.; entered 2/13/17; Failure to Maintain Lane, Driving lic susp/rev, Failure to Maintain Lane, No Insurance, Reckless Driving, Flee/attempt to elude police, Driving on Wrong Side of Roadway, Crim interference w/govt prop, No Helmet; SPD

Deonte Demario Will, 26, 3380 Lincolndale Ct., Ellenwood; entered 2/13/17; Failure to Obey Traffic Control Device, Obstr/ofc, DUI/Refusal, Driving lic susp/rev, VGCSA Marijuana/poss less than oz; released 2/14/17; GSP

Billy Ray Love, 55, 1224 Lyman Ct., Montgomery, Ala.; entered 2/13/17; Failure to Obey Traffic Control Device, Dui/alch, Open Container; released 2/14/17; GSP

Robert Lewis Montgomery, 49, 930 Crump St.; entered 2/14/17; Driving lic susp/rev; releaesd 2/14/17; SPD

Jolene Nicole Brown, 35, 223 S. Circle Dr.; entered 2/14/17; Disorderly Conduct; released 2/14/17; SPD

Keon O’Bryant Shipman, 26, 544 Center St.; entered 2/14/17; Disorderly Conduct; released 2/14/17; SPD

Kawaski Artez Brooks, 38, 429 Harris St.; entered 2/14/17; No Insurance, Suspended Registration; released 2/14/17; SPD

Francisco Andrrada, 21, 124 S. Cromartie St., Hazlehurst; entered 2/15/17; Driving While Unlicensed/Expired, Speeding 15-29 MPH over; released 2/15/17; SPD

Danny Oryan Rucker, 34, 221 Warren Ave.; entered 2/15/17; Battery/simp battery-family violence; released 2/15/17; ECSO

Colby Spence Price, 19, 670 Old Watermelon Rd., Tennille; entered 2/15/17; Burglary, Burglary; released 2/15/17; WALK-IN

Sarah Elizabeth Grimes, 28, 995 Kersey Rd., Kite; entered 2/15/17; Probation/Superior Court; ECSO

Clayton O’Connor Watson, 41, 512 Lewis St.; entered 2/15/17; Obstr/ofc, Driving lic susp/rev, Seat belt violation; released 2/16/17; GSP

Stephen Delmas Scott, 22; entered 2/15/17; Probation/Swainsboro PD/ Middle Ga Probation; released 2/16/17; SPD

Anna Mai Wilkerson, 29, 117 Malsby St., Twin City; entered 2/15/17; Theft/shoplifting; released 2/16/17; TCPD

Jody Lane Bryant, 27, 543 Stagecoach Rd.; entered 2/15/17; Dui/alch, Seat belt violation; released 2/16/17; GSP

Arthur Lee Lawson, 55, 109 Sycamore Dr., Soperton; entered 2/15/17; Public drunk, Public indecency; released 2/16/17; SPD

Latasha Denise Clar, 36, 220 S. Racetrack St.; entered 2/16/17; VGCSA Drugs schedule I & II Drugs; released 2/16/17; SPD

Jahheme Kesean Miller, 24, 316 W. Moring St., Apt. 4; entered 2/16/17; Give false name/false info/police, VGCSA Marijuana/poss less than oz, Middle Ga Probation/Stillmore Municipal Ct.; SPD

Jeremy Ray Fields, 44, 1709 Cowford Bridge Rd., Kite; entered 2/16/17; Burglary, Probation/Superior Court, Theft/taking; ECSO

Jeffery Wade Aldrich, 36, 218 E. Broad St., Twin City; Disorderly conduct, Cruelty to children; TCPD

Jaylan Jacoby Robinson, 20, 2116 Howard Mill, North Augusta, S.C.; entered 2/17/17; Obstr/ofc; releaesd 2/17;17; WALK-IN

Lamontic Deron James, 30, Swainsboro Inn, Room 26; entered 2/17/17; Probation/Swainsboro PD/Middle Ga Probation; released 2/19/17; WALK-IN

Marcus Philip Chan, 20, 5421 Hardison Rd., Charlotte, N.C.; entered 2/18/17; DUI/Alcohol/Under 21 YOA/0.02 grams or more, Failure to Stop at Stop Sign, Failure to Stop at Stop Sign; released 2/18/17; SPD

Justin Michael Prince, 23, 468 Thigpen Dr.; entered 2/18/17; VGCSA possession Marijuana, Open Container; SPD

Skylar Allen Knupp, 23, 468 Thigpen Dr.; entered 2/18/17; Failure to Maintain Lane, Driving lic susp/rev, Dui/drugs, VGCSA Marijuana/poss less than oz, DUI Drugs Less Safe; released 2/18/17; SPD

Tylir Laron Kendall, 21, 3196 Sommerset Dr., Macon; entered 2/18/17; VGCSA possession Marijuana, VGCSA possession Marijuana, VGCSA Possession of Drug Related Object; SPD

William Bart Edenfield, 56, 311 Lewis St.; entered 2/19/17; DUI/Refusal, Disorderly Conduct; released 2/19/17; SPD

Jeffrey Durden Brinson II, 55, 72 Hudson Rd., Apt. 2, Central St., Lyons; entered 2/19/17; Public drunk; SPD

Kristie Shate’ Jenkins, 27, N. Racetrack St., Apt. F-3; entered 2/19/17; Disorderly conduct; SPD

Denzel Jaquan Williams, 19, 519 Robin Rd., Apt. 3; entered 2/19/17; Aggr assault, Aggr assault, Aggr assault, Aggr assault, Cruelty to Children 3rd Degree, Cruelty to Children 3rd Degree; SPD

Daniel Lewis Jones, 33, 1720 Jerry Ln., Elberton; entered 2/18/17; Driving lic susp/rev; released 2/19/17; GSP

Jonathan Chad Allingham, 32, 12540 Ga. Hwy. 46 W., Metter; entered 2/19/17; Driving lic sus/rev, Suspended Registration, Hold for Candler County, Hold for Toombs, Hold for Tattnall Co. S.O., Tooms Co/Lyons PD and Candler Co. S.O/Metter PD; OPPD

Sarnaka Tracy Franklin, 34, 436 Cole Gr. Dr.; entered 2/20/17; Theft/service; released 2/20/17; SPD

Christopher Jared Jones, 21, 52 Mitzi Ln.; entered 2/20/17; Battery, Disorderly conduct, Cruelty to children 1st deg, Cruelty to children 2nd deg, Crim trespass; released 2/20/17; WALK-IN

Natalie Ann Culberson, 40, 335 Skyline Blvd., Lyons; entered 2/21/17; Speeding 15-29 MPH over, No Insurance; OPPD