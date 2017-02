Jail Activity: February 15, 2017

James Lawrence Minus, 32, 324 Lewis St.; entered 2/6/17; Speeding 15-29 MPH over, Driving lic susp/rev; released 2/6/17; ECSO

Demetrius Leshawn Johnson, 42, 223 New St.; entered 2/6/17; Child Support/Superior Court Contempt Order, Child Support/Superior Court Contempt Order; ECSO

Steven Wayne Henry, 46, 1286 Lambs Bridge Rd., 109 Henry Ln., Twin City; entered 2/6/17; Probation/Superior Court; released 2/10/17; WALK-IN

Laquondra Kentrel Wadley, 31, 122 Newlife Rd.; entered 2/6/17; Probation/State Court/Middle Ga Probation; released 2/10/17; ECSO

Donny Alan Benton, 34, 238 Happiness Dr.; entered 2/7/17; Probation/State Court/Middle Ga Probation, Bench Warrant/State Court; ECSO

Raekwon Deondre Dekle, 18, 311 B Bobcat Villas West; entered 2/7/17; Theft/taking; released 2/7/17; EGSC

Charles Brown, 66, 227 W. MLK; entered 2/7/17; Give false name/false info/police; released 2/8/17; SPD

Grady Ashley Evans, 55, 236 Buckwil Dr.; entered 2/7/17; Public drunk, Theft/shoplifting; released 2/10/17; SPD

Jeffrey Brinson Durden II, 55, 71 Hudson Rd., Apt. 2, Central St., Lyons; entered 2/7/17; Disorderly Conduct, Public drunk, Obstr/ofc; released 2/10/17; SPD

Kristy Dawn McCoy, 38, 2267 Mukogee Rd., Soperton; entered 2/8/17; Dui/drugs; released 2/8/17; SPD

Dustin Lewis Edenfield, 33, 92 Swain Creek Rd.; entered 2/8/17; Parole viol; ECSO

Barry James Medlock, 51, 3603 Spanish Ct., Hepzibah; entered 2/8/17; Dui/drugs, Failure to Maintain Lane; released 2/9/17; GSP

David Scott Colburn, 37, 8406 Springfield Rd., Soddy Daisy, Tenn.; entered 2/9/17; Hold For Out Of State Extradiction; released 2/10/17; SPD

Darriel Levonia Royal Jr., 36, P.O. Box 1981; entered 2/9/17; Disorderly conduct; released 2/11/17; SPD

Tabitha Nicole Colburn, 29, Corey Rd., Soddy Daisy, Tenn.; entered 2/9/17; Hold For Out Of State Extradiction; released 2/10/17; SPD

Ashley Earl Hood, 35, 138 Mckenzie Dr.; enterd 2/10/17; Obstr/ofc; ECSO

Jostavian Marquette Solsberry, 26, 918 Buckhead Dr., Millen; entered 2/10/17; Bench Warrant For City; released 2/10/17; SPD

Lisa Marie Sluder, 37, 138 Mckenzie Dr.; entered 2/10/17; Theft/taking; ECSO

Mary Jessie Gregory, 22, 120 Buckwill Dr., Lot 4; entered 2/10/17; Driving lic susp/rev, Suspended Registration, No Insurance; released 2/10/17; SPD

Zoie Guyse Humphrey, 20, 3553 Rousseau Creek Rd., Thomson; entered 2/10/17; Dui/drugs, Speeding 15-29 MPH over, Driving Without License On Person, Failure to Dim Headlights; released 2/11/17; GSP

Dwayne Lashon Sanders, 42, 202 S. Racetrack St.; entered 2/10/17; Probation/Swainsboro PD/Middle Ga Probation; SPD

Jayvon Latrez Anthony, 22, 4861 Brookhaven Rd., Apt. 12, Macon; entered 2/10/17; No Insurance, Driving With Suspended Tag; released 2/11/17; OPPD

Shannon Obrian McKinney Jr., 31, 383 Braswell Bld.; entered 2/11/17; Obstr/ofc, Simp assault/assault/family violence; ECSO

Howard Clinton Freeman, 26, 1206 Barkcamp Ch. Rd., Midville; entered 2/11/17; Driving While Unlicensed/Expired, No Insurance, Unregistered Vehicle; released 2/11/17; TCPD

Joaquin Richard Puente, 30, 4927 Gulfstream Rd., Lake Worth, Fla.; entered 2/11/17; Speeding < 14 MPH over, Driving lic susp/rev; released 2/11/17; ECSO

Dendrick Lanard King, 23, 337 Juniper Ln, Macon; entered 2/11/17; Driving lic susp/rev, Speeding 15-29 MPH over, VGCSA Marijuana/poss less than oz; released 2/11/17; ECSO

Robbie Wayne Whisenart, 29, 2951 Old River Rd., Clito; entered 2/11/17; Disorderly Conduct; TCPD

Fernando Mendez Cortez, 37, 1262 New Hope Ch. Rd.; entered 2/11/17; Driving While Unlicensed/Expired; released 2/11/17; SPD

Jaron Terrell Roper, 19, 334 Stevens Dr.; entered 2/11/17; Driving While Unlicensed/Expired, Suspended Registartion, Failure to Obey Authorized Person Directing Traffic; released 2/12/17; SPD

Harrison Donte Sherrod, 21`, 586 Curtis St.; entered 2/11/17; Driving lic susp/rev; released 2/11/17; SPD

Clinton Gibson, 60, 221 E. Pine St., Apt. B1; entered 2/11/17; Driving While Unlicensed/Expired; released 2/12/17; ECSO

Corey Michael Bergeson, 40, 106 James St., Adrian; entered 2/12/17; Trafficking meth/hold for warrant; GBI

Chazman Eric Willhouse, 20, 184 E. Main St., Adrian; entered 2/12/17; Trafficking meth/hold for warrants; GBI

Lindsay Carin Browning, 31, 106 James St., Adrian; entered 2/12/17; VGCSA possession Marijuana, Trafficking meth/hold for warrants; GBI

Khadijah Rajeen Baldwin, 23, 408 Palm Club Cir., Brunswick; entered 2/12/17; Speeding 30+ MPH over, Reckless Driving; released 2/12/17; OPPD

David Emmanuel Hilliare, 20, 685 David St., Metter; entered 2/12/17; Speeding 30+ MPH over, VGCSA Marijuana/poss less than oz; released 2/12/17; ECSO

Shawna Marie Felkle, 24, 11 Laurel Rd., McRae; entered 2/12/17; Speeding 15-29 MPH over, Driving lic susp/rev, VGCSA Possession of Drug Related Object; released 2/12/17; SPD

Katilyn Terria Wilson, 19, 204 Patrick St, Wrens; entered 2/12/17; Disorderly conduct, Obstr/ofc; released 2/13/17; EGSC