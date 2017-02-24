Its 80 out and so are the Girl Scouts
by Pam Akridge | February 24, 2017 3:51 pm
This beautiful weather has brought out the girl scouts. Please stop by and get some cookies from these cuties. They are on the old Wal-Mart parking lot across from Farmers Furniture.
