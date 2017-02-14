Grae Creamer Brooks, 31

Funeral services for Grae Creamer Brooks, 31, of Swainsboro were held Friday, Feb. 10, 2017 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home with Reverend Bill Black officiating. Burial followed in the Hardens Chapel Cemetery. She died Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017 at her home after an extended illness.

Ms. Grae Creamer Brooks was a native of Toombs County and graduated from Toombs County High School in 2004. She was a homemaker and a member of Rocky Creek Baptist Church near Johnson Corner.

Survivors include her son, Jackson Brooks, and fiancé, Scotty Hendley, both of Swainsboro; her mother, “Teny” Partin of Johnson Corner; father, Chuck (Davinelle) Creamer of Waycross; one brother, Stacy (Alicia) Stanley of Johnson Corner; one sister, Stephanie Stanley (Taylor) Allen of Swainsboro; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Pallbearers were Eddie Stewart, James Steptoe, Rodrigo Porras, Danny Taylor, Austin Woods and Taylor Allen.

Memorial donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation by visiting their website, jdrf.com.

Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home of Vidalia was in charge of arrangements.