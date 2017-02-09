Free adoption day

You can’t buy love, but you can adopt it! The animal shelter will be having a free adoption day on February 14, sponsored by the Emanuel County Humane Society. Adoptions will be from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Be sure to stop by and pick out your new sweetheart on Valentine’s Day. Adopters will be responsible for the $18 spay/neuter fee and the $13 rabies shot.