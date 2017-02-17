Frances “Nell” Leaptrott, 70

Funeral services for Frances “Nell” Leaptrott, 70, of Swainsboro will be held Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 at 11 a.m. in the Peebles-Curry Memorial Chapel with Rev. Darnell Brown officiating. Interment will follow in the Eastbrook Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 from 6 – 8 p.m. She died Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 at her residence.

Mrs. Frances “Nell” Leaptrott was born January 25, 1947 in Wadley to the late Ira Frank and Wynell Hall Watkins. She loved flower gardening, participating in flower shows, Gospel music, and writing and reading poetry. Cooking, her pet cats, and, most of all, her family were the joys of her life. Leaptrott was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Ben Joe Leaptrott, and her parents.

Survivors include two daughters, Tristan Loren Leaptrott of Atlanta and Deena Robin (Simon) Batten of Germany; two sons, Carl Franklin (Dorothy) Leaptrott of Swainsboro and Christopher Jason (Lisa) Leaptrott of Germany; four grandchildren, Linda Sue Leaptrott, Nikolai Leaptrott, Nora Elizabeth Lilly Leaptrott and Wesley DeJesus; and one great-grandchild, Nayeli DeJesus.

Pallbearers are Shawn Wilkerson, Christopher Cann, Tristan Leaptrott, Steve Perkins, Art Edsal and Bro. Bufford. Honorary escorts are the members of the Emanuel County Senior Center.

Durden-Hudson Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.