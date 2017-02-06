Evelyn Brinson Johnson, 87

Funeral services for Evelyn Brinson Johnson, 87, of Garfield will be held Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Union Primitive Baptist Church with Elder Sam Bowen and Elder Tommy Rountree officiating. Interment will follow in the Union Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017 from 5 – 7 p.m. She died Monday, Feb. 6, 2017 at Community Hospice in Vidalia.

Mrs. Evelyn Brinson Johnson was born in Garfield to the late Rufus Lester and Mary Ann Grimes Brinson. She was retired from Swainsboro Sportswear and was a member of Lewis Primitive Baptist Church in Millen. Johnson was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Johnson; sisters, Ann Frost and Mary Helen Brinson; and brothers, Earl, Billy, James and Johnny Ray Brinson.

Survivors include two daughters, Martha Lewis (Carl Anderson) and Mary Smith, both of Garfield; two sisters, Jane (Ken) Miles and Mickey (J.W.) Hooks, both of Swainsboro; one brother, Jerry (Jean) Brinson of Swainsboro; seven grandchildren, Mike Lewis, Chris Lewis, Shane Lewis, Scott Bonds, Melanie Boswell, Joey Bonds and Kim Holden; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers are Joey Bonds, Mike Lewis, Chris Lewis, Shane Lewis, Tyler Lewis, and Ken Miles.

Durden-Hudson Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.