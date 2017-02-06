“Emanuel’s Children” latest installment now posted

Maude Stroud escapes the drudgery of farm life and enjoys teenage activities in Swainsboro. Even so, she chafes at the confines of a small town. Her daydreams of marrying a millionaire or achieving a Hollywood career feed her desire to flee. When the opportunity to move to Miami appears, she’s quick to drop out of high school and seize her chance. For more, see “Dreamer,” the 33rd installment of “Emanuel’s Children: Stories of a Southern Family.”

Swainsboro native Ron Seckinger is publishing true stories about his grandmother’s generation at http://ronseckinger.com. “Emanuel’s Children: Stories of a Southern Family” follows the lives of eight siblings born in Emanuel County between 1888 and 1913. The eight were Jessie Stroud Fields, Jewel Stroud Hooks, Emmit Stroud, Denver Stroud, Marjorie Stroud Scott, Kermit Stroud, Alice Stroud Mitchell, and Maude Stroud Moreno. The combined stories also constitute a history of Swainsboro and Emanuel County during the first half of the 20th century.