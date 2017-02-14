Elsie “Lucy” Williamson Oglesby, 76

Funeral services for Elsie “Lucy” Williamson Oglesby, 76, of Swainsboro were held Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 at 12 p.m. in the chapel of Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home with Pastor Reece Mincey officiating. Burial followed in the Lyons City Cemetery. She died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 at her home after a sudden illness.

Mrs. Elsie “Lucy” Williamson Oglesby was a native of the Rackettown Community in Toombs County. She was a 1958 graduate of Lyons High School. She lived in Savannah and was a long-time employee of the Piggly Wiggly there. Later, she and her husband moved to Swainsboro and started Roy’s Butcher’s Shop, which they operated for many years. Oglesby was a member of Pendleton Springs Baptist Church. She enjoyed quilting for her many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Oglesby, and was the last of 13 brothers and sisters.

Survivors include two sisters-in-law, Betty Williamson and Mary Simmons of the Rackettown Community; one brother-in-law, John (Lora Gale) Oglesby of Alston; long-time friend, Betty Lou Hooks of Swainsboro; numerous nieces and nephews; and her faithful pet companion, Candi.

Those desiring may make memorial donations to the Sweet Onion Animal Protection Society, P.O. Box 210, Vidalia GA 30475, or to the Cedar Crossing Baptist Church Youth, P.O. Box 157, Uvalda GA 30473.

Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home of Vidalia was in charge of arrangements.