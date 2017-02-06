EGSC to host Arbor Day Celebration

On Thursday, February 9, 2017, East Georgia State College will host an Arbor Day Celebration on their Swainsboro campus. The celebration will begin at 11 a.m. and will feature the planting of a cypress tree at Ezra Pond, as well as learning activities relating to the planting of trees.

“Arbor Day is when we plant trees and care for them,” said Dr. David Chevalier, Interim Chair of the biology degree program at EGSC. “The other goal of the Arbor Day is also to sensitize and educate people, including children, about trees and their importance.”

This event is part of EGSC’s efforts to be named a Tree Campus USA by the Arbor Day Foundation. This program helps colleges and universities around the country establish and sustain healthy forests. The event was scheduled to coincide with Georgia’s Arbor Day, as it falls within the optimum tree planting time for our region.

Please join EGSC for this special event!