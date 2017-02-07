EGSC Study Abroad program to hold fundraiser

On Wednesday, February 15, 2017, East Georgia State College’s Study Abroad Costa Rica Program will hold a Spirit Night at Mellow Mushroom in Statesboro from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. During this event, 15% of the profits made from food orders will go toward the program. If you visit Mellow Mushroom during this time, make sure you tell your server that you are with Study Abroad Costa Rica! Mellow Mushroom is located at 1098 Bermuda Run, Ste. 1 in Statesboro. Hope to see you there!