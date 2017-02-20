EGSC Biology student receives travel award

Alicia Winfrey, a senior Biology student at East Georgia State College, was recently presented with a $100 travel award from the Georgia Academy of Sciences to attend their 2017 Annual Meeting. The meeting will be held on March 24 and 25 at Young Harris College in Young Harris, Ga. Winfrey received one of only ten travel awards presented by the Georgia Academy of Sciences. She is also the first student from EGSC to receive this award.

“I am truly honored and privileged to be a recipient of this travel award,” Winfrey said. “A special thanks to my research mentor, Dr. David Chevalier, for all the encouraging words and advice. With my EGSC family behind me, I know that I can achieve anything I put my mind to.”

Winfrey will present the research she performed during the Fall 2016 semester under the supervision of Dr. Chevalier, Interim Biology Chair at EGSC. The title of her oral presentation is “Identification of new mircoRNAs in Dunaliella salina.” The goal of her research is to test the hypothesis that microRNAs originated from repeat DNA sequences by identifying and studying new microRNAs in the algal species Dunaliella salina using a bioinformatics approach. This research is a continuation of the collaboration between Dr. Chevalier and Dr. Glen Borcheret from the University of South Alabama.

“Alicia is a bright and dedicated student,” said Dr. Chevalier. “She will represent the Biology program and EGSC well at the meeting.”