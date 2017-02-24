ECSO Reports: February 22, 2017

Last Updated: February 24, 2017 at 8:29 am

Deputies with the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) reported…

February 14

Complainant reported a stolen 4-wheeler.

Victim called and reported a stolen battery and trolling motor.

Complainant stated a vehicle kept following her and her children everywhere. Complainant stated she was at a recreation department and the occupants were watching her and her kids.

February 15

Victim reported that the offender had been threatening her.

Complainant stated that she believed someone had entered a residence she was looking after. Deputies investigated and all entrances and windows appeared to be secure. Complainant opened the door with a key, and she and the deputies looked around. Complainant stated that possibly two items were missing. No tracks were found in the yard or driveway.

Complainant stated that the offender visited his residence and tried to start a fight with him. The verbal disagreement turned physical when the offender tried to run him over. Complainant stated he was able to jump mostly out of the way of the vehicle, but the offender still struck his knee, then took off down the road. Complainant was taken to the hospital by EMS for check-up.

February 16

Victim stated he was missing two firearms, which he provided descriptions, make, model and values of. Victim also provided the name of a possible offender.

Deputy was disaptched to serve a temporary protective order to an offender.

Victim called to file a report in reference to his 4-wheeler missing.

Complainant stated that neighboring children had vandalized her property. Complainant stated she didn’t want charges taken out, only for the property to be repaired. Deputy attempted to reach the children’s mother, but was unable to do so. Instead, deputy had the vandalizing children visit the complainant’s residence and repair the property. Complainant then instructed the children to never return to her property.

Complainant stated the offender purchased a lawn mower with a bad check. Complainant attempted to contact Wadley Police Department to make contact with the offender, but was unable to do so. Wadley PD informed the complainant that the offender had multiple warrants out for fraudulent checks and that he possibly had other aliases. Deputy advised complainant to visit the magistrate to take further action.

February 17

Deputy made contact with the complainant via phone call in reference to nuisance animals. Complainant explained the situation and was referred to the magistrate.

Deputies were dispatched in reference to someone being inside a vacant residence. Deputies made contact with the complainant, who stated his evidence that two male subjects fled into the woods after he approached the residence. Complainant described the two subjects’ clothing, deputies cleared the residence and found no one inside. Signs of forced entry were observed. Deputies were unable to locate possible suspects in the surrounding area.

Victim’s storage unit was broken into and items were stolen. Victim provided a list of those items, along with descriptions and monetary worths. Forced entry was observed.

Swainsboro Police Department received a call about an assault and stolen vehicle. Complainant stated that the offender stole his car and attempted to run him over. Deputy made contact with the vehicle and stopped it. SPD conducted an investigation, which determined the incident to be a civil matter.

February 18

Complainant stated that she and the offender had an argument. The argument led to a physical struggle over a cell phone. The complainant scratched the offender’s hand, and the offender hurt her finger. Purpose of the report was to have the complainant’s side documented.

Victim visited the offender’s sister. Offender reportedly became angry and ran after the victim, who returned to the vehicle to leave, at which point the offender got into the bed of the truck. While leaving the residence, the victim ran into a ditch, at which point he claimed the offender began to damage his vehicle. Victim was referred to the magistrate.

911 received a hang-up call from an Emanuel County business. Contact was made with the complainant, who stated that a fight had occurred but was separated.

February 19

Deputies were dispatched in reference to a vehicle that had run into the ditch and was stuck. One of the offenders stated he was traveling too fast on the road and slid into the ditch. When talking to the offenders, deputies noted a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Search resulted in locating several small pieces of green, leafy substance believed to be marjiuana, several cigarillo packages, and an open container of alcoholic beverage. Offenders were cited and transported to one of their residences.

Complainant stated that she noticed damage to her car. Complainant indicated that she was unsure about how the damage occurred.

February 20

Complainant stated that while out of town, someone had spray painted his wood fence.

Complainant stated that firearms stored in his storage building had gone missing. Window to the building had been opened for entry.