Earn your degree virtually debt-free!

As student debt climbs and the need for a degree is higher than ever, graduating from college virtually debt-free seems to be a lofty dream. However, East Georgia State College offers an associate degree program and two bachelor degree programs and, with the right scholarships, a student entering EGSC may very well find themselves leaving with a degree almost completely debt-free.

The Correll Scholars Program, established in 2014, began in the Fall of 2015 to recognize and prepare exceptionally promising students as future community leaders in our region. The scholarship awards $5,000 per student, renewable annually, for a maximum of four years. Twenty scholarships are awarded each year to students attending EGSC’s Swainsboro campus. As EGSC’s tuition, housing, meal plan and fee costs are in the realm of $5,659, it is possible to attend EGSC-Swainsboro, earn your degree as a Correll Scholar and graduate with almost no student debt!

To apply for the Correll Scholars Program, there is no minimum high school GPA or test score requirement. The primary focus of the program is leadership and service. The application process is designed to identify students who demonstrate the talent, motivation and potential to transform themselves and their community. Applying students must complete a 1,000-word essay on the topic “How will you use your education to transform your community?” and also go through an interview process. Students chosen for the program must maintain a 3.0 GPA or higher, complete at least 26 credit hours in their freshman year to maintain eligibility for sophomore year, and participate in a one-hour credit course each semester that focuses on issues and challenges facing our region and work collaboratively to design solutions for those challenges. Students will also actively participate in tutoring and mentoring local school students at the Sudie A. Fulford Community Learning Center. Each Correll Scholar will also work to attain the Service Seal of Distinction.

Students who will enter EGSC during the summer semester are eligible to apply for this scholarship, so don’t miss out on this great opportunity!

To apply for the Correll Scholars Program, visit www.ega.edu/scholarships and fill out the online application. For more information, contact Karen Jones at 478-289-2012 or email her at kjones@ega.edu.

Don’t delay—applications are due March 1!