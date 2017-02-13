Don’t miss the Arrive Alive Tour® at EGSC!

East Georgia State College will host UNITE’s Arrive Alive Tour® on Thursday, February 23, 2017 from 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. in the Jean A. Morgan Student Center.

UNITE’s Arrive Alive Tour® program uses a high-tech simulator, impact video and a number of other resources to educate the public about the dangers of texting while driving and intoxicated driving. The simulator allows participants to experience the potential consequences of impaired and distracted driving in a controlled environment.

One of the most commonly recognized driving distractions is cell phone use. About 89 percent of all Americans have a cell phone, according to CTIA – The Wireless Association. Drivers under 20 years old have the highest proportion of distraction-related fatal crashes, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Their lack of driving experience can contribute to critical misjudgments if they become distracted. Not surprisingly, they text more than any other age group, and the number of young drivers who text is only increasing.

UNITE brings health and wellness programs to high schools, colleges and communities across the nation. Its programs are designed to heighten awareness to the dangers and consequences of impaired and distracted driving. These events have a powerful impact on students to reinforce the subjects that schools and parents teach them daily.

Don’t miss this great activity and program at EGSC on February 23!