Don’t forget the Total Wellness Session at the Fulford Center!

Last Updated: February 20, 2017 at 8:32 am

The first session of the 2017 Total Wellness Series will be held Tuesday, February 28, at noon, at the Sudie A. Fulford Community Learning Center at East Georgia State College. Fit as a Fiddle: Mind and Body is the session topic.

The session is FREE and is made possible through a partnership with UGA Extension, Emanuel Medical Center, Emanuel Partnership for Health, East Georgia Healthcare Center, East Georgia State College, and Sweet Tea Grille at the Mill. Lunch, a presentation, and door prizes will be provided. Enrollment is limited to 20, and registration is required. If you have questions or would like to register, please call the Center at 289-2464.