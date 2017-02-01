Donation drive details

Last Updated: February 1, 2017 at 11:03 am

If you’ve been looking for a way to donate to the citizens of Albany, look no further! You can drop off donations at the following locations: The Forest-Blade, located at 416 West Moring Street, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m; the Chamber of Commerce, located at 102 S. Main Street, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Swainsboro Fire Department, located at 205 N. Green Street, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Swainsboro Police Department, located at 212 N. Main Street, Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.; or the Emanuel County Jail, located at 769 Kite Road.

Please note that the delivery date has changed from that which was previously published. Instead of delivering the donations on February 24, there will be two trips, one on February 10 and a second on February 24. We kindly request that your donations be at their appropriate drop-offs by the Wednesday prior to each delivery, meaning February 8 and February 22. This will allow time to sort through, organize, and load the items on Thursday. The Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office will provide a deputy escort for at least one of our trips, if not both.

As of January 31, the list of donation suggestions has been altered. Original requests included various items such as clothes, toys, baby products, and toiletries, among other items. While these donations will not be refused or unappreciated, the focus of the drive is now school supplies, per request by the City of Albany. The need for staple goods such as notebook paper, pencils, folders, markers, etc. cannot be stressed enough. Monetary donations will be accepted.

For more information, contact Halei Lamb at 478-237-9971 or 478-494-3376, or Marshella Oliver at 478-455-1162. Please share this post!