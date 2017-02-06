Correction
by Halei Lamb | February 6, 2017 10:11 am
Swainsboro Elementary School will hold a school council meeting on February 7 at 5 p.m. (Please note the revised date from last week’s Blade, which, due to incorrect information submitted, advised that the meeting would be held on February 8.) Dionne Gamble, Emanuel County Schools’ social worker, will present a program. All parents and stakeholders are invited to attend.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Emanuel County Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.