Charles G. “Buzzard” Vizgard, 67

Memorial services for Charles G. “Buzzard” Vizgard, 67, of Midville were held Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 at Hines Baptist Church at 2 p.m. with Rev. Billy Brinson officiating. He died Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 at his residence following extended illness.

Mr. Charles G. “Buzzard” Vizgard was born October 3, 1949 in Chicago, Ill. to Charles G. Vizgard and Francine Grandell Vizgard. He attended Hines Baptist Church and was preceded in death by his father and son, William J. Vizgard.

Survivors include his wife, Debbie Vizgard of Midville; mother, Francine Terozalani of Chicago, Ill.; sons, James D. (Cherokee) Alexander of Midville, Randall Alexander of Palm Bay, Fla., and Charles “Buzzy” Vizgard of Caladonia, Miss.; daughters, Chrystal Anderson of Coral Springs, Fla. and Veronica Dancy of Bedford, Ky.; grandchildren, Ashlynn Dial, Harper Alexander, James Alexander Jr., Ainsley Vizgard, Cayden Vizgard, Chloe Anderson, Ethan Anderson, William Dancey Jr., Wyatt Dancy, Charley Vizgard and Arianna Alexander; and several nieces, nephews, and friends.

Chapman Funeral Home of Swainsboro was in charge of arrangements.